Greenbrier County

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Greenbrier County

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:40 PM EDT

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) - A fire caused major damage to a home in Fairlea.

According to Lewisburg Fire Chief, Joe Thomas, the call came in just after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 3, to a two-story home on Phyllis Ann Drive. Thomas told 59News one person was inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported. 

Lewisburg, Fairlea, Frankfort, Ronceverte Fire Departments responded. Thomas also told 59News they do not suspect anything suspicious about the fire. He said the fire caused major damage to the home, especially to the second floor. 

