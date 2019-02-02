Former UFC Fighter teaches local law enforcement self defense skills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) - Greenbrier Valley Martial Arts held a special class to give law enforcement officers a chance to learn how to protect themselves without the use of their guns.

Officers from several different stations came out to learn from Former UFC Fighter Jorge Gurgel. Adam Martin, Owner of Greenbrier Valley Martial Arts, explained what the officers learned during the class.

"Tonight we are really going to focus on controlling a combative suspect," Martin said. "What to do when somebody puts their hands on us. How do we control that suspect. How do we redirect them. Those are some of the topics we will approach tonight from a self defense stand point."

Gurgel said he was excited to teach this class and help local law enforcement.

"I really believe they are the true heroes," Gurgel said. "You know people that fight in a cage know exactly what they are going to see. Every time they pull somebody over, every time you knock on somebody door is a surprise for them. So it's my absolute pleasure to be able to pay it forward and to give the Lewisburg Police Department an inside on how to protect themselves a little bit better."

Gurgel was born and raised in Brazil and later became a US Citizen. He said since he was unable to serve this country, this is the least he could do to help our law enforcement.

"So the least I could do is share my knowledge as much as I can to help the real heroes of this country stay safe out there while they are doing their job protecting our safety," Gurgel said.

