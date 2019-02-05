Greenbrier County

Governor Justice proclaims February 4-8 as National Future Business Leaders of America Week

Feb 04, 2019

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 07:36 PM EST

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) - Some local students furthering their education with the help of a nationwide organization are getting support from West Virginia's governor.

On February 4, Governor Jim Justice presented the Greenbrier East High School Future Business Leaders of America club with a proclamation for National FBLA Week.

The club is part of a nationwide organization helping students extend their education beyond the classroom and into the business sector. President Lindsey Erskine said it teaches everyday responsibilities like filing your taxes and balancing a budget.

"It doesn't matter what your career is or what you want to do, business is going to be in there somewhere," Erskine said. "Taking a business class... you're going to learn something that's going to help with you and your personal life or your career in the future."

FBLA Week continues through February 8.

