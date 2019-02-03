Greenbrier County Deputies looking for escapee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is looking for Billy Erskine who is wanted for escaping custody.

Deputies said he escaped from law enforcement around 8 p.m. in the Sam Black area of Greenbrier County and was last seen at the local Arby's.



If you see Erskine or have any information on his location, call the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

