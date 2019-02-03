Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Deputies looking for escapee

Posted: Feb 02, 2019 10:51 PM EST

Updated: Feb 02, 2019 10:52 PM EST

SAM BLACK, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is looking for Billy Erskine who is wanted for escaping custody. 

Deputies said he escaped from law enforcement around 8 p.m. in the Sam Black area of Greenbrier County and was last seen at the local Arby's. 

If you see Erskine or have any information on his location, call the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

Continue Reading


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center