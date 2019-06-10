Greenbrier Historical Society held home tours to teach about history from the area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - The Greenbrier Historical Society held the 2019 Home Tours this weekend in Lewisburg. On Sunday, June 9, many people gathered at the Old Stone Presbyterian Church for a drama known as "Graveyard Townsfolk".

President of the Greenbrier Historical Society Margaret Hambrick said this is a great way to remind people of the history in Greenbrier County.

"It's the whole history of Greenbrier County," Hambrick said. "We think it's vital that people understand their past because it then helps them build a better future."

Hambrick said they are extremely grateful for all the support for so many years to be able to continue putting these kinds of events on.