Greenbrier Valley Airport to add more flights in July

Lewisburg, WV (WVNS) - Business at the Greenbrier Valley airport has been on a steady ascent since welcoming United last spring. Now, they are able to offer even more flights just in time for summer travel.

Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Stephen Snyder, said nearly 22,000 passengers traveled through the Greenbrier Valley Airport since United Express began providing flights to Chicago and Dulles in April 2018.

"That is a marked improvement from where we have been in years past. So, historically, in some years like 2006 and 2007 without a major branded carrier here, this airport had less than 10,000 total passengers," Snyder explained.

Snyder said the growth from United allowed the airport to expand service. He announced they are working with the carrier to provide additional flights during the summer tourism season. Starting in July, the airport will operate non-stop flights every day to Dulles.

"That augments our non-stop every day to Chicago O'Hare," said Snyder. "Then in August we will also start two mid-day flights, so if you're flying a Saturday and Sunday you'll be able to fly mid-day to Chicago, evening to Chicago and Washington-Dulles each day, each morning."

Snyder said Lewisburg is one of the first cities in America to be able to reallocate flights from the winter to the summer. He also said the airport will see $30 million worth of improvements over the next five years.

Snyder said he hopes growth at the airport will continue to be a driver for economic development in the area.