Greenbrier West holds memorial service for Chad Ramsey

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) - "Just look around,” said Greenbrier West High School Athletic Director, Jared Robertson, as he stood in front of a packed gymnasium. "Look and see how much a young man can impact a school."

Family, friends, teammates, coaches, and even students from neighboring schools came together Thursday, March 23, for a vigil honoring Greenbrier West Senior, Chad Ramsey, after he tragically died in an ATV accident Sunday.

One by one, they shared stories and memories, recalling just what an impact Ramsey had on everyone who knew him. Ramsey was a four-year football and baseball player at Greenbrier West, and his coaches, like Head Baseball Coach Doug Nickell, said they will never forget the joy of his presence on and off the field.

"I'm a nervous person on game day," Nickell admitted. "It seemed like Chad always did a good job the last four years with his smile, he'd come and I'd just say to myself, 'we're going to be alright today.'”

Robertson said the school has not only been receiving local support from this tragedy, but emails and flowers from schools around the state.