High school plans vigil to remember student killed in ATV accident

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:23 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:23 AM EDT

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) -- A candlelight vigil will be held this weekend for a Greenbrier West High School student who was killed in an ATV accident. 

Community members will be coming together to remember Chad Ramsey, who passed away May 19, 2019. 

The vigil will be held in the high school's gym on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.  

The school said a funeral service for Ramsey is planned for later in the afternoon. 

Ramsey was just 18-years-old when he died. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


