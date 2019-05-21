High school senior killed in ATV accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BINGHAM, WV (WVNS) - 5/20/19 7:00 p.m. UPDATE: At Greenbrier West, Chad Ramsey graced the gridiron as a triple threat, a quarterback, runningback and wing. But to then-Cavalier football coach David Witt, he possessed a consistent quality from the first practice to the final game.

"He always came to practice with a smile on his face," Witt said. "No matter what the circumstances were in the ballgame, he always had that positive attitude."

On the sudden news of his player's passing, Witt instantly remembered one of the final moments he shared with his senior star -- one he will never forget.

"At an angle to my right, Chad is on the field, and I turned and walked out on the field toward him," Witt said. "He walked up to me and he put his arm around me, and he said 'Coach Witt, I love you.' I said 'Chad, I love you too.'"

For the last 12 years, Colton Kessler shared the field with Ramsey, as part of a brotherhood stretching beyond the ballgame.

"Since this has happened, I can't count how many times I've heard 'Here's a picture. He's smiling in this picture,'" Kessler said. "Chad was always smiling, and I think everybody will remember that. He really had a great understanding with how people were feeling. He could feel out a situation to where he knew exactly what to say and exactly how to comfort somebody in a time of need."

To Kessler, Ramsey was a true competitor, companion, and Cavalier.

"Looking at jerseys, looking at fields... you get reminded of how great of a teammate he was to me, and how great of a teammate he was to everybody," Kessler said.

Chad Ramsey was just 18 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY: A community is mourning the loss of a high school student after an ATV accident in Greenbrier County over the weekend.

The accident happened around 12;25 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Bingham area.

Deputies said Greenbrier West student Chad Ramsey died in the accident. They said he was with a group of people but got separated, and ran off a gravel road. Deputies said Ramsey's ATV had a cage and he was wearing a seat belt, but he was still ejected from the ATV.

Ramsey was a Senior and football player at Greenbrier West High School.