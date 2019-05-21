Hundreds of volunteers help rebuild homes for greater Appalachia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - The rebuilding continues for greater Appalachia, starting from Hope Village, a neighborhood built by selfless volunteers, including Billy Bastek.

"[I'm] thrilled to get an opportunity to come out here with everybody and participate," Bastek said.

After constructing new homes for Hope Village in years past, more than 320 people from the Home Depot Foundation and Appalachia Service Project came from as a far as Georgia on Tuesday.

ASP's Abraham McIntyre said they constructed framing for homes to be built in hard-hit areas throughout the region, especially Hancock County, Tennessee.

"These are families that are dealing with homes that are in a substandard state, but then also some have been affected by disaster, similar to the flood here in White Sulphur Springs," McIntyre said.

For 12 different homes, Joe Wimberley, senior manager at The Home Depot Foundation, said Tuesday's volunteers were able to complete several months of framing work in just two hours.

"We started planning about six months ago to figure out how can we build these homes in the most efficient way with the passion of 300 volunteers," Wimberley said. "We came up with a model and a way to do it."

Bastek believes this is a catalyst for reconstructing communities.

"We know it's a long road, a long process," Bastek said. "We hope better days ahead, for sure. But we're just happy to be here and do the little things that we can. We know the folks here are super appreciative. We'll continue to come back and give back to the community."

Volunteers also constructed benches and tables for the White Sulphur Springs' Mylan Park and Brad Paisley Park.

McIntyre said they are planning on building more homes in Hope Village. The exact time frame is to be determined by its funding.