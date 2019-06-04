Missing ballot box key leads to Rainelle voters being turned away on first day of early voting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) - The town of Rainelle began early voting today for its municipal election, but voters were not able to cast their ballots. Rainelle Police Chief J.P. Stevens said voters were turned away from the polls because the second of two keys to the ballot box, which belonged to the city recorder, was missing.

Voter Debra Bennett said poll workers told her the key was taken with the town recorder, which in turn, was a huge inconvenience for her.

"Some people, this is their only chance to vote," Bennett said. "Maybe somebody's going out of town, and they're not going to be here for election day. They'd like to do it now because today is their only time, but they can't."

Mayor Andy Pendleton told 59 News the situation was a "misunderstanding."

Stevens said the West Virginia Secretary of State was notified.