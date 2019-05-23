New CBD business opens in Fairlea

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fairlea, WV (WVNS) - A new business brings alternative healing to the people of Greenbrier County.

Don Wise became a believer in CBD oil after seeing how much it helped with his lower back pain. Now, the businessman is bringing the healing benefits of CBD to Greenbrier Valley.

"It was a way for me to open up a business that people really needed and really wanted," Wise said.

Located in Fairlea, Natural Alternatives is a one-stop-shop for everything CBD oil based.

"CBD is derived from the cannabis plant," said Wise. "There is the THC side which is illegal in West Virginia, and there is the CBD side which has the medicinal value from the oils extracted from the hemp plant."

At Natural Alternatives, people can find bath bombs, room sprays, tinctures, gummies, lollipops and capsules, all made with CBD oil. Wise said all the products are locally sourced from companies that do third party testing to ensure the highest quality. Wise said he has customers come in for help with everything from seizures and arthritis, to anxiety.

"It's amazing the help that some people have gotten by using CBD," Wise said. "With that being said, as a business owner and living locally, it's great to know that people are actually getting benefit."

His venture into the CBD industry came with a few hiccups. He said many credit card companies and banks were skeptical of working with a CBD business; however, since opening, Wise has helped customers who were referred to him by local doctors.

"The way I feel is that if doctors are on board, it's very encouraging for the CBD industry," Wise said. "If doctors know and have seen patients that have benefited from the CBD oil, that they're taking, then it's just going to grow from there."

Wise said he welcomes people to come in and ask questions about CBD oil and its benefits.