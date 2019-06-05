New post office opening in Rainelle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rainelle, WV (WVNS) - Ever since the 2016 floods damaged the old building, there was no permanent location for the post office in Rainelle. The United States Postal Service also had to jump between multiple temporary locations for the past few years.

The newly remodeled building, located on John Raine Drive, will have its soft opening on Monday, June 10 and its grand opening on June 27. Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton said the new building is one of the many steps on their road to recovery from the flooding that devastated the town three years ago.

"It's just a new beginning. It's our 'Noah's arc' since the flood" Pendleton said. "Anytime we get anything positive, we always look forward to it. We appreciate the post office seeing the need to put a newer building up."

The temporary post office location at the Park Center will close at noon on Saturday, June 8, and will mark the beginning of the moving process to the new building.