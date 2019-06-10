New WV law allowing earlier Sunday liquor sales means economic boom for businesses

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - For Sadie Fraley, a southern West Virginia staple like her 50 East Restaurant comes with its customer base who loves to enjoy a refreshment with a weekend meal.

"They enjoy coming here for brunch," Fraley said. "It's nice now that we can a cocktail with their brunch, if they're interested, like a bloody mary or a mimosa."

In fact, for guests new and regular, they used to wait until the afternoon hours to enjoy a brew or spirit.

"They don't understand why they would have to wait 'til 1 o'clock to have an alcoholic beverage," Fraley said. "Now, they don't."

The passage of West Virginia Senate Bill 561, which went into effect last weekend, now allows certain bars and restaurants, like 50 East, to serve drinks as early as 10 a.m. on Sunday's.

The new law applies to some Class A On-Premises retailers who have a WVABCA license, including private clubs, private resort hotels, golf courses and others.

For Fraley, she sees these three additional hours of drink service can bring in an economic boom to her business.

"Alcohol revenue is a good revenue... It's going to add a few more dollars here and there," Fraley said. "It's just nice that we're able to that in this small area, in the state of West Virginia."