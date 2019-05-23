One person flown to hospital following accident in Greenbrier County
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - One person was extricated from a car and flown to the hospital following an accident in Lewisburg.
According to Lewisburg Police, the accident only involved one car and happened at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, on U.S. 219 South in front of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. The driver was extricated from the car and taken to Greenbrier Valley hospital. The driver was then flown to CAMC with serious, life threatening injuries.
Officers believe the person driving suffered a medical emergency, but the accident is still under investigation.
Lewisburg Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Fairlea and Lewisburg Fire Departments, and Greenbrier County Emergency Management responded to the scene.
