Greenbrier County

Polls open for City of Lewisburg municipal election

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - Several Greenbrier County towns and cities had their elections Tuesday, including Lewisburg.

On the ballot are the races for mayor and three city council positions, which are all contested. City Recorder Shannon Beatty said early voter turnout almost reached the record set from 2017, which will make a more sound set of results when the polls close.

"It's good to feel like people care about their community and want to have a voice," Beatty said.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

We will have the results for you as soon as they become available.

