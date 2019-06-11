Polls open for City of Lewisburg municipal election

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - Several Greenbrier County towns and cities had their elections Tuesday, including Lewisburg.

On the ballot are the races for mayor and three city council positions, which are all contested. City Recorder Shannon Beatty said early voter turnout almost reached the record set from 2017, which will make a more sound set of results when the polls close.

"It's good to feel like people care about their community and want to have a voice," Beatty said.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

We will have the results for you as soon as they become available.