Renaissance Festival returns to Greenbrier County
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - The 2nd annual Renaissance Festival opened this weekend in Lewisburg. With many arenas, stages and festive tents, the festival had something for everyone.
Owner of the festival, Taso Stavrakis, said it is a fun time for families to come out dressed in their best medieval clothes, even if this is your first time.
"You don't have to wear a costume but it is encouraged," Stavrakis said. "Just come, let yourself become someone else, and come walk around our little medieval village."
Stavrakis said they have new attractions this year like the Wheel of Death. Gates open again next Saturday, June 15th, at 11 a.m. with the theme of "Pirates Landing" all weekend long.
