Ronceverte City Council to vote on $6.2 million water project

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) - The city of Ronceverte is looking to make waves with its infrastructure; a two-phase project to repair and add on to its current water systems.

City Administrator Reba Mohler said phase one alone of the $6.2 million proposal will install 14,000 additional feet of water lines, new storage tanks, fire hydrants, valves and other features to bring in more properties to the system.

"We have a pretty high percentage of unaccounted-for water and we need to reduce that," Mohler said.

It also includes leak detection equipment, which specifically can solve any future problem in an instant.

"In a lot of leak detection, we need to valve off sections of our system and determine where leaks are occuring," Mohler said. "Because right now, there may be a pinhole leak in a line, and we can't locate that unless it comes to the surface."

But every project comes with a price tag. Despite more than half the costs already covered with grant money, the remaining $2.9 million needs to be paid off with a loan from the West Virginia Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund. Ronceverte City Council is looking take care of the interest with an approximate $6 raise per customer on their water bills. Mohler said the return investment is necessary to meet DHHR recommendations and other requirements.

"The city council doesnt want to have to raise rates," Mohler said. "However, there have been several mandates by the state, as far as Senate Bill 234, where we have to fund a reserve account. Our reserve account is not fully funded."

The city voted on the project at their February 4 council meeting. It passed with a 6 to 1 vote. The project is now scheduled to start this summer and be finished in about two years.