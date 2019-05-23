Run for the Wall returns to Rainelle for early start to Memorial Day Weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) - As an early start to Memorial Day Weekend, Run for the Wall returned to Rainelle, as part of one of western Greenbrier County's most treasured traditions.

Hundreds of veterans and volunteers roared through the town's main street on Thursday, as one of many stops for their cross-country trip to the nation's capital in honor of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. For Australian Retired Army Pvt. Amon "Boomer" Tansey, the warm welcome is well-deserved for his fellow brethren from wars past.

"This is very emotional for them," Tansey said. "It really is something for the people, especially Vietnam vets who didn't get it going home."

Although the Rolling Thunder parade in Washington, D.C. will be discontinued after this year, Run for the Wall will still be on.

Rainelle Elementary students thanked their veteran heroes through their own words and works of art. An upward of 80 students either wrote essays or illustrated drawings of appreciation for their veterans. In addition to treating the veterans to a meal, teacher Debbie McCall said the school cannot thank them enough through the words of their own students.

"It's just really great to read their essays," McCall said. "Just the crazy things they thank the veterans for."

On Saturday, a winner will be chosen from a panel of judges, including former teachers. The top prize is $25 from LZ Rainelle and Task Force Omega.

With the bikers also donating money out of their pockets to Rainelle Elementary, one business decided to also pass on some good to the school. Tom Riffe and his State Farm agency based in Rainelle cooked free hot dogs, barbecue, popcorn, and snow cones for free while taking donations for their hometown elementary school.

"The vets allow us to do what we do," Riffe said. "As another way to participate in the community, we're reaching out to the vets and saying thanks to them."

Riffe said his agency will match the total donations added up in recent Run for the Wall events, which should total around $1,000 altogether.