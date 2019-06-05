Rupert Elementary School staff begin big move into new building

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rupert, WV (WVNS) - Rupert Elementary School teachers began the big move into their new building Wednesday, June 5. After the June 2016 Flood crippled much of Rupert Elementary School, it was no secret that a new building would be needed eventually.

Rupert Elementary School Principal Jenny Harden said the staff are excited about the new building, but a part of them will always miss the old school.

"There are a lot of memories, for a lot of people here as a high school, as a junior high, and when they changed it to an elementary school and a lot of kids have gone through these halls, so that is bittersweet" Harden said.

Teachers like Malinda Gwinn shared that bittersweet feeling. But students, like Gwinn's own son, will also miss their former stomping grounds.

"He's sad about this building" Gwinn said. "I had to bring him back last night. He wanted to see his school for the last time."

The new facility, located right next to Western Greenbrier Middle School, was a project that cost more than $5 million in order to serve as a replacement to the old structure. Not only will it be a new place for learning next fall, it will serve as a beacon of hope for students now.

"The students were worried about their school" Gwinn said "And now the students feel hopeful that they are in a new school, a better environment, a safer environment, and we're all under one roof."

