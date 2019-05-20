Soldier's remains laid to rest after MIA for 68 years Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENBRIER COUNTY - The remains of Corporal Carlos Ferguson, who was declared Missing In Action during the Korean War, was finally laid to rest after they were idenitifed decades later. Ferguson, a Dawson native, was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.

Back in February, they identified his body through DNA testing in Hawaii. Saturday May 18 , Ferguson was laid to rest in Grassy Meadows, WV, exactly 68 years to the day that he went missing. It also happened to be the day before his birthday.

A family member told 59 News there is another brother in that family who went missing during the war and they're hoping that he'll return home one day, as well.