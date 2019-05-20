Soldier's remains laid to rest after MIA for 68 years
GREENBRIER COUNTY - The remains of Corporal Carlos Ferguson, who was declared Missing In Action during the Korean War, was finally laid to rest after they were idenitifed decades later. Ferguson, a Dawson native, was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.
Back in February, they identified his body through DNA testing in Hawaii. Saturday May 18 , Ferguson was laid to rest in Grassy Meadows, WV, exactly 68 years to the day that he went missing. It also happened to be the day before his birthday.
A family member told 59 News there is another brother in that family who went missing during the war and they're hoping that he'll return home one day, as well.
Previous
Rainelle readies for Run for the Wall...
Next
Former Greenbrier West counselor...
College Sports
-
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Tonight we catch game two of the double A Regional championship.
- We head out to the Diamond as Baseball Regionals heat up the Mountain State.
- Bluefield State College men's tennis make the trip to the NCAA D2 Men's Tennis Championship next week.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.