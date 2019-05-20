Greenbrier County

Soldier's remains laid to rest after MIA for 68 years

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:08 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Soldier's remains laid to rest after MIA for 68 years

GREENBRIER COUNTY - The remains of Corporal Carlos Ferguson, who was declared Missing In Action during the Korean War, was finally laid to rest after they were idenitifed decades later. Ferguson, a Dawson native, was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. 

Back in February, they identified his body through DNA testing in Hawaii. Saturday May 18 , Ferguson was laid to rest in Grassy Meadows, WV, exactly 68 years to the day that he went missing. It also happened to be the day before his birthday.

A family member told 59 News there is another brother in that family who went missing during the war and they're hoping that he'll return home one day, as well.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center