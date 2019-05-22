Sugar Bears, filled with sweets and stuffed animals, set to open doors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - A new Greenbrier County business is opening its doors this week in White Sulphur Springs.

Sugar Bears, located on Main Street in the heart of the city, is a one-stop shop for stuffed animal lovers of all ages. Visitors will be able to customize their own fluffy friend with various outfits and even scents. But the shop will also offer delicious saltwater taffy, craft sodas sweetened with pure cane sugar, and a party room.

For owner Nicole Green, it was a dream come true to start a business in her hometown.

"Our main street is beautiful," Green said. "They are putting a lot of money into it. There's a lots of new businesses coming in. I thought 'You know what, this is the time for me to get here.'"

Sugar Bears will have its grand opening Friday, May 24 at 10:15 a.m.