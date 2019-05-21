Tickets now on sale for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) -- A change of season is in store for golf enthusiasts eager for West Virginia's annual PGA Tour FedEX Cup event. A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will take place from Sept. 9-15, 2019. That places it at the beginning of the 2019-20 golf season.

Tickets went on sale for the event on May 21, 2019. This year The Greenbrier Resort partnered with Etix to make purchases simpler and more convenient. Tickets can be printed at home or sent to a mobile phone to be scanned at the gate.

Get Your Tickets for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier here

Weekly grounds tickets are $125 which provides access to the practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, the Official Pro-Am on Wednesday and all four days of the tournament. Single day tickets are also available for $40 each.

“We have made it a goal to make A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier the most fan-friendly

event on TOUR,” said Executive Tournament Director Robert Harris. “Partnering with Etix is

just one way we are working to make the fan experience better than ever before. We will also

have new fan-friendly parking options, which will be announced soon.”

The military focus of the event will be obvious throughout the week. Military and first responder vehicles will line the entrance and there will be a Salute to Service Dinner on Tuesday featuring a military band and a nationally recognized guest speaker.

During the Pro-Am on Wednesday, golfers will pause to remember the September 11 attacks during a ceremony at 9:46 a.m. That evening there will be a parade in White Sulphur Springs and the grounds of The Greenbrier to honor military and first responders.