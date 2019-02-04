Two juveniles face break-in charges in White Sulphur Springs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - A burglar alarm at a Little General store in White Sulphur Springs led to the arrest of two juveniles. Police were called to the business on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

When officers arrived, they found glass on one of the main doors had been shattered. Around $45 worth of cigarettes had been stolen.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects from surveillance video. While they were questioning that person, the second suspect came into the home wearing the same shirt they were wearing at the time of the break-in.

The suspects are not being identified due to their age. One of the suspects was released to his parents. The other suspect was taken into custody by Child Protective Services pending a hearing. Both juveniles are charged with Breaking and Entering, Conspiracy, Destruction of Property and Petit Larceny.