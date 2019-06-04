Victim in fatal accident near Caldwell identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) -- Details have been released on a fatal accident which happened on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The crash happened at 8:01 a.m.

Deputies said the single vehicle accident occurred along U.S. Route 60 at the Howard's Creek Bridge near Mill Creek Road in Caldwell. The vehicle was headed west when it ran off the roadway and over an embankment. It rolled several times before coming to a stop near the creek.

The driver, George Forest Hill, 50, of Covington, VA had to be cut from the vehicle. Mr. Hill was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office. The West Virginia State Police and the Lewisburg Police Department provided assistance on the scene.