White Sulphur Springs Public Library to host book sale fundraiser at Dandelion Festival
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - A Greenbrier County library will be selling books and other literary treasures as part of its city's Dandelion Festival.
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be having a book sale on Saturday, May 25. Readers will have the chance to purchase used hardbacks and audiobooks for $2, and softbacks and DVD's for just $1. All proceeds will go towards the library.
Library Director Joann Hartzell explained the sale is not only to clear out space for the library, but also to make some quality books affordable for readers of all ages.
"We want to give [the books] another life," Hartzell said. "To give them to another happy owner who hopefully will treasure them as much as their previous owner did."
The sale will be at the heart of the Dandelion Festival until 4 p.m. Saturday. If rainy conditions occur, it will be moved to the library for that same time period.
In addition to physical books, Hartzell said anyone with an Amazon Kindle, Nook, or iPad can also take advantage of their eBooks through the Mountain Library Network.
