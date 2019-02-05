Local artist brings awareness to bullying by spreading positivity through art

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNION, WV (WVNS) - A local artist is bringing awareness to bullying by spreading positive messages through her art.

When local artist, Tanya Hazelwood, was a little girl she went through what a lot of children go through every day.

"I remember being a kid and being bullied and it hurt me to the core. I did not know what to do. It made me so sad that I thought maybe I should just die because nobody likes me," Hazelwood said.

Although she was upset, she said she did not let bullying stop her from finding true happiness.

"When I paint, when I draw, that is the only time my brain is completely still and focused," Hazelwood explained.

Now that she is older, Tanya uses her talents to inspire others going through the same thing. She painted five inspirational murals at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School.

Principal, Sue Lee, said her paintings give hope and inspiration to students.

"A lot of students go home, they talk about it. They think what the murals say and what it means to them," Lee said.

The murals have quotes that say things like, 'Do the right thing even when no one is looking,' and 'It is cool to be kind.' Tanya said it takes time and consideration to create a memorable message.

"Hopefully it will sink into their brains when they see something everyday telling them to do the right thing," Hazelwood said.

Ethan Fullen, a student at Mountain View, said he is proud of what his school believes in and how it makes him feel when he walks through the halls.

"I just look at them and think well, our school is awesome, they do a lot of things for us and it makes me feel happy," Fullen said.

Tanya told 59 News hopefully she can continue to make an impact in these children's lives one mural at a time.

"We all need to work together, by just being nicer to each other, I think that's basically what it is," Hazelwood said.

Tanya plans on continuing to spread her positive messages throughout the school. She will be painting murals in their bathrooms and cafeteria next.