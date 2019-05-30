City Officials: Mayor of Welch dies suddenly in hospital
WELCH, WV (WVNS) - City Officials confirm Welch Mayor Reba Honaker has passed away.
Honaker was admitted to the hospital after she fell and broke her hip Monday. She passed away in the hospital Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Honaker was appointed to mayor on February 24, 2011 following the passing of Mayor Martha Moore. She was then elected to the position and continued to serve.
Funeral arrangements are being made by the family
