Deputies searching for missing man in McDowell County
WAR, WV (WVNS) -- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department are asking for help finding a missing man.
Billy Joe Baker was last seen in the War area on May 31st.
Baker is a 46 year-old white man. He is 5'10" and weighs 245 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 304-436-8523.
