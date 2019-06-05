McDowell County

Deputies searching for missing man in McDowell County

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

WAR, WV (WVNS) -- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department are asking for help finding a missing man.

Billy Joe Baker was last seen in the War area on May 31st.

Baker is a 46 year-old white man. He is 5'10" and weighs 245 pounds with  brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 304-436-8523.

 

