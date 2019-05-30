Governor Justice appoints new judge to circuit court in McDowell County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - Governor Jim Justice appointed Edward Kornish to the 8th Judicial Circuit Court, which serves McDowell County. Kornish will fill the seat of Judge Booker T. Stephens who is retiring from the bench, effective May 31.

Kornish is from Welch, WV and has practiced in McDowell County for 29 years. He served as the Prosecuting Attorney in McDowell County for the past six years, and worked as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Kornish was a graduate of Welch High School and a graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point. He served 30 years of honorable service in the United States Army and the Army National Guard, including deployments to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm, Bosnia-Herzegovina during Operation Joint Endeavor, and Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Kornish retired at the rank of Colonel.