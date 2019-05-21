Keystone residents waiting on water to come back in their homes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) - Parts of Keystone in McDowell County are without water. Many homes are now without water as a result. Hattie Avery, who lives in Keystone, said she's been trying to get water out of her faucet for seven days.

"The simple thing of being able to use your commode, your bathroom facilities, you know having to carry your water to flush your commodes, and taking baths, and cooking, those things we've basically had to do without," Avery said.

Hattie has relatives in other nearby towns she can go to for those essential services. City Hall officials said there was a leak out near railroad tracks. They have had to work with a local railroad company to be able to get water back on for people.

"It's just been a devastating situation. You would think in 2019 when they're able to supply Broadband services, which costs millions of dollars, that they would be able to help people with the necessary things like water," Avery said.

Keystone officials said workers are in the process of restoring water to the people living in Keystone.