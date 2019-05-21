Man arrested after trying to burn house down in McDowell County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARRIORMINE, WV (WVNS) - A man is behind bars after trying to burn a house down in McDowell County.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a structure fire in the Warriormine area on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Throughout the investigation, deputies learned James Hicks threatened to burn the home down and wanted to hurt the victim living there. Shortly after threats were made, Hicks went into the home and set the kitchen curtains on fire causing considerable damage.

Hicks was arrested and charged with arson, destruction of property, and domestic assault.