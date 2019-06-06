Two people airlifted following accident in McDowell County

IEAGAR, WV (WVNS) - Two people were airlifted following a car accident near Ieagar, McDowell County.

McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies told 59News the accident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, on Route 52 in the Johnnycake Mountain area. Deputies said the accident involved two cars and both drivers were airlifted from the scene.

Deputies added they believe alcohol was a factor in this accident and charges are pending. Route 52 was closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene.

McDowell County Deputies were assisted by WV Division of Natural Resources, Ieagar Police, Ieagar Fire, STAT EMS and Jan Care EMS.