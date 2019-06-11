USDA to assist with food deserts and the opioid crisis in southern WV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kimball Walmart in McDowell County closed lending to the food desert in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kimball Walmart in McDowell County closed lending to the food desert in the area.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending assistance to help southern West Virginia communities. The help is in conjunction with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership. The organizations aim to develop a long-term economic plan over two years.

Among the recipients of the assistance is the Economic Development Center East. They will use the help to combat the opioid crisis, identify solutions to solve food deserts and enhance the quality of life in McDowell and Mercer Counties.

"This assistance from the USDA and its partners will help strengthen our economy, build our infrastructure and combat the opioid crisis plaguing our state," said Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV). "Together we will carry southern West Virginia into a strong future."

“USDA and its partners are bringing local leaders and economic development experts together to create opportunity in some of the nation’s most economically challenged rural communities,” Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley added. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to building prosperity in America’s rural cities and towns.”

Mingo County and the City of West Huntington are also receiving help from the partnership.

The USDA is providing this assistance through an initiative called Rural Economic Development Innovation (REDI), created to support recommendations identified in the Report to President Trump from the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity. The Task Force was established by the President in April 2017.