Woman hit by train in McDowell County, troopers need help identifying victim

IAEGER, WV (WVNS) -- 5:15 p.m. - Investigators have released a partial photo of clothing which was worn by the woman who was hit by a train in the Iaeger area. Troopers are hoping someone will be able to identify the woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: Troopers are asking for help identifying a woman who was hit by a train in McDowell County.

Officers said the train accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. They said the woman was walking along the tracks when she was hit.

The victim is between 30 to 40-years-old and has long brown hair. Troopers said she is 5'6" and weighs around 125 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, and a black long sleeve "AERO" hoodie with white and light blue colored stripes on the sleeves.

If you have any information, you are asked to call State Police at the Welch Detachment at (304) 436-2101.