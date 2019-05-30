2019 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off, new plans for next year

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - The 2019 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicked off this week.

People could enjoy carnival rides, live performances, and even fireworks all week long. There was also kid-friendly games and live music.

Officials made an announcement about next year's festival. Joshua Cline, President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said the event will last 10 days in 2020, giving people even more opportunities to enjoy the fun.

"The joy that comes from that is that if it rains one weekend, you have one other weekend that could be dry. Weather this time of the year is always up and down. The other thing is that because it's an expanded carnival, we have more time and can bring in bigger attractions and rides, and bring in more entertainment," Cline explained.

Tickets are still available for the 2019 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. Information on tickets and activities can be found here: https://bit.ly/30W1i3J

The 2020 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will run May 29-June 7.