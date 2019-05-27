2nd annual poor farms remembrance service held in Mercer County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERCER COUNTY - For the second straight year, people in Mercer County took time out of their Memorial Day Weekend to remember some forgotten souls. Since the 20th century poor farms were around before the government provided social security to those in need.

County Commissioner Bill Archer said in Mercer County, 300 people were buried in the poor farm cemetery. 275 of them are still unnamed.

"It is a service in memory of those folks who were buried and through no fault of their own had found themselves in a destitute situation in life," Archer said. "So it's good to I think for us to honor them."

Guest speaker Craig Hammond said the people buried are someone's family and they need to be remembered.

"They were something to somebody," Hammond said. "Who they are, were they missed. It was hard back then to make links back to family. But we're here to remember them, and we are all made in God's image, and we should all be treated like that."

Archer said they plan to continue to find the names of all buried in the cemetery.

