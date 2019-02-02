Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - Many families gathered Saturday Feburary 2 at the Mercer Mall for a fun reading event. The REACHH program held the 2nd Annual Roll and RIde for parents and kids to have fun by getting their noses into the books. Kids were able to go to many vendors' tables and participate in many reading inspired activities.

Cyrstale Farmer with REACHH explained why they put this event on.

"It's a literacy program to actually get parents and families engaged and moving and activities in the homes and get them active together," Farmer said.

Farmer wanted to give a huge shout out to PBS for bringing Clifford the Big Red Dog to the mall for the kids to hang out with. If you were unable to attend Roll and Ride, you can contact Parents as Teachers and receive a book for your family.