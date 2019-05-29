Amy's House of Hope sees rapid success since opening doors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - Each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, serving the community has become a regular affair at Amy's House of Hope on Thorn Street in Princeton.

It was just in March that founder Fred Kinder and members of the Warm a Heart Give a Bed non-profit organization watched their dreams turn into reality as they cut the ribbon on Amy's House of Hope. Ever since, it has given the homeless and low income population in the surrounding area a place to feel warm and welcome.

"It's awesome, " Kinder said proudly. "We're averaging somewhere between 50-70 people come and get food."

Guests are served by staff made up of rotating church volunteer groups from across the region, and the food has all come from community donations. Local restaurants like Outback and Bojangles have brought in countless hot trays of food, and on many days, volunteers will cook and serve up a meal that hits all the main food groups.

They even pack additional meals for guests to take out. As they track attendance, they calculated feeding more than 750 people since opening their doors to the public. A hot meal is not where it stops either. Donations of hygiene products and non-perishable foods are given out during the week, and when the doors of the building are locked, a 'blessing box' is left stocked outside for anyone to grab an item at any given time.

Regulars like Bobby Stephenson and Janice Ratliff explained the efforts by Kinder and this organization are more than a blessing.

"He's a good man, he's a nice guy," Stephenson said. "If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be standing here."

"I love this place," Ratliff added. "I think they did the right thing by opening it and helping people out."

Kinder said the next step will be putting an air conditioner in the building as summer rolls around.They are always accepting monetary donations at their website, https://warmaheartgiveabedwv.org/.

Food, clothing, and supply donations can be dropped off at Amy's House of Hope, located at 318 Thorn St. in Princeton.