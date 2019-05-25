Annual Car and Fly-In Show held at the Mercer County Airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - Wether you are a fan of four wheels or three wheels, the 6th annual Car and Fly Show at the Mercer County Airport was the place to visit Saturday, May 25. People of all ages enjoyed the beautiful weather this Memorial Day weekend to look at classic cars from all over.

Manager of the Mercer County Airport Clint Ransom said people were also able to learn about aviation while getting free rides in a plane.

"If you've never been up close and personal with an airplane or helicopter, it's a great way to come out, get hands on, actually maybe get a ride," Ransom said. "With the car show, there are lots of great classic cars here. Just a fun day for the family."

Ransom said they put this event on every year to get people interested in flying.

"It's great to get the public's interest in aviation and the airport," Ransom said. "[It] lets folks know what the airport is about and why we are here. We are here for the public and it's just a great day to get everyone together and come see the airport."



