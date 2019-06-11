Bluefield man arrested by Crimes Against Children Task Force
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) -- A man was arrested on June 1, 2019 after he allegedly tried to pick up a teen over the internet. Jacob Adams, 26, of Bluefield, WV is charged with solicitation of a minor via a computer.
Investigators said Adams attempted to meet a person he believed was 15-years-old. Detectives added the meeting came after Adams had conversations of a sexual nature with the person over the internet.
According to a release, the arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
