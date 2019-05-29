Bluefield man behind bars for sexual abuse charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - A Bluefield, WV man is behind bars and facing several sexual abuse charges.

According to investigators, Eric Foster was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year-old girl. Police began their investigation Friday, May 24, 2019 and searched Foster's home in Bluefield. Officers saw Foster in Princeton Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and took him into custody.

Foster is charged with sexual assault in the 3rd degree, soliciting a minor via computer, display to minor obscene matter, distribution and exhibiting material, and employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct.

Foster is now in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.