Bluefield paves the way for Intuit

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - Bluefield is paving the way for a new company and new people to come to the area.

All of these new people will need a place to park, so Bluefield Community and Economic Development Director, Jim Spencer, said that 750 new parking spots are being added in the city. Currently, the area between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street is undergoing some construction for some of those parking spots.

"It's not going to be one huge parking lot like you'd see at Walmart. It's going to be split up in different areas," Spencer said.

Intuit, an information technology company based out of California, is in the midst of setting up a location in Bluefield. The company will bring a minimum of 200 jobs to the area. Spencer said the company could potentially bring in 500 jobs as well.

"Once you have 200 to 500 employees downtown, they're going to need goods and services like that. This is the catalyst for us to redevelop in the area and it's a great opportunity," Spencer said.

The Blue Spoon Cafe is one of the businesses gearing up for these new employees. Owner Nicole Coeburn said she is excited to see her hometown grow.

"I've enjoyed seeing people downtown. You can sit outside and see people come in. All the parking spaces are full. There's people walking around. You can just see the excitement, with more people coming in, more investors talking about opening more businesses. It's not a hazard, I'm very excited. The more people in Bluefield, the better," Coeburn said.

There will be a Lemonade Block Party on June 20, 2019 for people to apply to Intuit.