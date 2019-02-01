Bluefield woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $1 million

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - A woman who worked for a local business in Mercer County is facing fines and jail time. Roseanna Coomes, 67, of Bluefield, WV pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Coomes executed a wire fraud scheme over a period of 10 years from Jan. 1 2007 through mid 2017. She took more than $969,000 from Cole Truck Parts by writing checks to herself and another person. She then disguised those checks by making false entries into the company's accounts. Coomes also admitted that she did not report the income on her taxes.

"You reap what you sow," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "More than 10 years of scheming and the theft of almost $1 million. Being in business is difficult enough without an employee stealing from the company. I want to thank IRS-Criminal Investigations and the Bluefield Police Department for excellent work in this case."

As a part of her plea, Coomes agreed to pay Cole Truck Parks $969,316.68 and the Internal Revenue Service $64,330.10. She is facing 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18, 2019.



