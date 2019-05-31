City of Bluefield honors fallen officer, dedicates road in his name

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - Members of the community gathered in the board room at Bluefield City Hall on Thursday, May 30, to honor the life of Lt. Aaron Crook.

Crook was killed in the line of duty two years ago after he was hit by a car while assisting another officer at a DUI traffic stop.

On Thursday, city officials dedicated Princeton Avenue in his honor, naming it the 'Bluefield Police Lt. Aaron L. Crook Memorial Road. Members of his family, along with city officials attended the ceremony. Delegate John Shott (R-Mercer County) said Thursday's turnout was a testament to the sacrifice law enforcement officers make every day.

"It's a real compliment to the members of the law enforcement community. Any of our first responders from this kind of crowd turns out to recognize the sacrifice that this young man made for us," Shott said.