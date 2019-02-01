Concord hosting 40th Groundhog Day Breakfast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE FRIDAY, FEBURARY 1, 2019: Concord Charlie has made his predicition! The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning winter will soon be behind us.

Charlie Mathena, the 2019 groundhog watcher said he is thrilled to earn the title from the University.

"It's an honor, you look at the list and see who's come before you and for them to ask me back a second year," Mathena said.

Friday, Feburary 1, Concord University is hosting its 40th annual Groundhog Day Breakfast. Guests will be able to enjoy a great breakfast and hear Concord Charlie's weather prediciton.

Sarah Turner, Director of Alumni and Donor Relationsat Concord, said every year they have a Grand Groundhog Watcher who someone from the local area that they want to honor.

"This year's grand groundhog watcher is Charlie Mathena. A very well known person in the Princeton community. So we are looking forward to hearing his remarks and with his involvement with the Chuck Mathena Center. It has really brought a lot to the area," Turner said.

The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. on Friday in the University Point's Pais Fellowship Hall on Concord's Athens campus.

