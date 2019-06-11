Deadly accident leaves officials warning people not to walk on interstate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON WV (WVNS) - One person died after a fatal accident on I-77 Monday, June 10.

The victim was killed after they were hit by a tractor trailer on the interstate. Terry Mullins with the Division of Highways said it is a scary and dangerous thing to do. He said often times people get out of the car after breaking down on the side of the road.

"I'm out of gas. GPS says there's something a mile up the road, so they get out and say it'll be a minute, and next thing you know they're not paying attention. Those kinds of things can be scary," Mullins said.

Traveling from Georgia, Mackenzie Yerger, said to avoid ever walking on the interstate, especially if someone lost their life from doing it.

"There's a lot of cars traveling very fast. Just a little bit down the road, there was an accident. You never know, even when paying attention, a car could lose control or something could go wrong," Yerger said.

Mullins said it is easy to find help if broken down on the side of the road. Never do anything on your own if stuck on the side of the interstate. There are experts trained to come and help out in those situations.

"They can use their cell phone to call state police if they are broken down. Of course on the turnpike there's courtesy patrol that works who can give people a boost, come and give them gas. There's AAA," Mullins said.

If the safety hazards are not enough to keep you off the interstate, it is also illegal to travel by foot on the interstate.