Fire marshal investigating fatal fire in Green Valley
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - A fire that happened in Green Valley on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 is being investigated by the West Virginia Fire Marshal's office. Firefighters were called to a blaze at a mobile home at 1:17 p.m.
The home that caught fire was located on Bull Tail Hollow Road. According to the Fire Marshal, one person was killed in the blaze. There was no word on the identity of the victim or the cause of the fire.
First responders from Bluefield Fire Department and Bluewell Fire Department were on the scene of the fire.
