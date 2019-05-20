First Baptist Church in Princeton honors first responders during Sunday service Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - Like many congregations, First Baptist Church in Princeton gave their thanks for the blessings in their life, especially those who protect and serve it.

Pastor David Dockery said this was the least they could do for the first responders in the county.

"How much we appreciate them and those that respond first in times of tragedy or accident or emergency, that they are there for us and we wanted to say thank you to them," Dockery said.

The Princeton Fire and Police departments, Princeton Rescue Squad and Mercer County Sheriff's Department all had members in attendance. During the service, they called all representatives to the front to give them recognition for their hard work.

Princeton Rescue Squad member Ashley Peyton and Mercer County Sheriff Tom Bailey both said this does not happen much.

"It was a little overwhelming, but it was amazing," Peyton said. "There are some really great people that go here and to know that they respect what we do that kind of hits home."

"This is awesome," Bailey said. "This don't happen a whole lot for us and we appreciate it. The firemen are here, some of the rescue squad members are here and we all appreciate it."

Captain Keith Gunneo with Princeton Fire said the support from the whole community beyond the church is very warming to his heart.

"At times these are thankless jobs really, but I don't think anybody that is in this job does it to be thanked," Gunneo said. "We're appreciative when they honor us in any way like that."

First Baptist Church also hosted all the first responders and their families for a lunch after the service.