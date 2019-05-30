Large tree knocks power lines down in Princeton, causes outages across Princeton Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - Asplunhd Tree experts sat along Old Bluefield Road sharpening their saws as they waited for the go to chop up a massive tree that toppled over power lines in the wake of bad weather. It was around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, that the large, rotting tree ripped from the saturated ground as winds and rain forced it down.

The incident created a domino effect down the block as about ten poles remained broken or fallen over.

Appalachian Power Officials were immediately on scene, blocking the road and evaluating the situation, so they could safely allow Asplundh tree experts, like Howard Bailey, to get the chains rolling.

"Once the power company makes it safe for us do to the work, we're gonna secure the pressure of that tree as best we can and try to remove it from the power line so they could do their work to get the power restored," Bailey added.

Restoring the power is a job that took hours. In the meantime, businesses in the surrounding area closed their doors early after being left in the dark.

It is a situation not ideal for a frozen yogurt shop, as Sweet Frog sat directly next to the scene.

Manager Miranda Powell hoped that the power will turn on before anything melts.

"The machines themselves can stay cold for quite some time," Powell said. "But the containers that the frozen yogurt holds, we just hope it stays good enough till the morning."